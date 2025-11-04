The Massachusetts Minutemen look to earn their first win of the season when they battle the Akron Zips in MACtion on Tuesday night. UMass is coming off a 38-13 loss at Central Michigan, while Akron defeated Buffalo 24-16 in Week 9. The Minutemen (0-8, 0-4 MAC), who have been outscored 287-92 on the season, are 0-4 on the road. The Zips (3-6, 2-3 MAC), who have lost two of three, are 2-2 on their home field.

Kickoff from InfoCision Stadium-Summan Field in Akron, Ohio, is at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. Akron leads the all-time series 3-2, including a 30-6 win last season. The Zips are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Akron vs. UConn odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any UMass vs. Akron picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UMass vs. Akron. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Akron vs. Massachusetts:

UMass vs. Akron spread Akron -10.5 UMass vs. Akron over/under 51.5 points UMass vs. Akron money line Akron -450, UMass +340 UMass vs. Akron picks See picks at SportsLine UMass vs. Akron streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Akron can cover

Senior quarterback Ben Finley helps power the Zips' offense. In eight games this season, Finley has completed 133 of 257 passes (51.8%) for 1,678 yards and 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 117.8 rating. He has also rushed for one score. In the win at Buffalo, he completed 17 of 32 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

Junior running back Jordan Gant fuels the Akron rushing attack. In nine games, he has carried 141 times for 697 yards (4.9 average) and three touchdowns. He has rushed for 100 yards twice this season, including a 13-carry, 161-yard and three touchdown performance in a 51-7 win over Duquesne on Sept. 20. He carried 32 times for 176 yards, including a long of 36, in a 28-22 win over Central Michigan on Oct. 4. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why UMass can cover

Redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Hairston powers the offense. In seven games, he has completed 82 of 174 passes (47.1%) for 812 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. In the loss to Central Michigan, he completed 21 of 51 passes for 176 yards and one interception. He completed 6 of 14 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 loss to Buffalo on Oct. 18.

Leading the ground attack is the one-two punch of freshman running back Brandon Hood and junior running back Rocko Griffin. Hood has carried 69 times for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Griffin, meanwhile has rushed 42 times for 222 yards and two scores. He carried seven times for 56 yards and one touchdown in the loss at Central Michigan. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Akron vs. UMass picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 48 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Massachusetts, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Massachusetts vs. Akron spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.