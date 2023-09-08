Who's Playing

Miami of Ohio RedHawks @ UMass Minutemen

Current Records: Miami of Ohio 0-1, UMass 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The Miami of Ohio RedHawks will head out on the road to face off against the UMass Minutemen at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Miami of Ohio had to start their season on the road on Friday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a 38-3 bruising from Miami (FL). The last quarter was a mere formality, since it was already 24-3 by the end of the third quarter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the RedHawks weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 51 rushing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Miami (FL) rushed for 250.

Meanwhile, UMass suffered a brutal 59-14 loss at the hands of Auburn on Saturday.

Looking ahead, the game is expected to be close, with Miami of Ohio going off as just a 7 point favorite. They finished last season with a 6-7 record against the spread.

Miami of Ohio ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 3-2 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 13 games they played last year would have netted $716.56. On the other hand, UMass was 0-11 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Miami of Ohio is a solid 7-point favorite against UMass, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Miami of Ohio won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.