Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ UMass Minutemen

Current Records: New Mexico 1-2, UMass 1-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UMass are on a five-game streak of home losses, New Mexico a seven-game streak of away losses, but someone’s luck is about to change. The UMass Minutemen will take on the New Mexico Lobos at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. UMass are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

UMass' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Eastern Michigan by a score of 19-17. Sadly, the defeat only continues a more specific disappointing trend for UMass: they've now lost three straight matchups with Eastern Michigan.

Despite the loss, UMass got a solid performance out of RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Even though they lost, the Minutemen dominated in the air and finished the game with 340 passing yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Eastern Michigan only passed for 157.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored New Mexico on Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 27-17 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Mexico State.

New Mexico's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown, and QB Dylan Hopkins who threw for 247 yards and a touchdown. Croskey-Merritt is on a roll when it comes to rushing touchdowns, as he's now punched in at least one in the last three games he's played.

Not only did both New Mexico and UMass lose their last games, neither team covered either. Looking ahead, UMass are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Check back to see which team is able to work their way back into the win column.

Odds

UMass is a 3-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 49 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.