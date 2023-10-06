Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ UMass Minutemen

Current Records: Toledo 4-1, UMass 1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN University

What to Know

Toledo has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the UMass Minutemen at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. UMass is crawling into this contest hobbled by five consecutive losses, while Toledo will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Toledo had just enough and edged Northern Illinois out 35-33.

Dequan Finn went supernova for Toledo, throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns on an 80% completion rate and rushing for 61 yards on only seven carries. Junior Vandeross III was another key contributor, picking up 147 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for UMass, but boy were they wrong. Their painful 52-28 loss to Arkansas State might stick with them for a while. UMass was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 31-10.

Desrosiers Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 75 yards, and also caught a touchdown. Most of those yards came from a 60-yard TD sprint in the second quarter.

Toledo's victory lifted them to 4-1 while UMass' loss dropped them down to 1-5.

UMass is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Toledo.

Everything came up roses for Toledo against UMass in their prior meeting back in September of 2022 as the squad secured a 55-10 win, and things aren't looking any better for UMass this time around. Will they beat the odds? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Toledo is a big 19-point favorite against UMass, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59 points.

Series History

Toledo has won all of the games they've played against UMass in the last 8 years.