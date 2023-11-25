Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ UMass Minutemen

Current Records: UConn 2-9, UMass 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

What to Know

UMass will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The UMass Minutemen and the UConn Huskies will face off in a FBS Independents battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

UMass gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They suffered a grim 49-25 defeat to Liberty. UMass has struggled against Liberty recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the defeat, UMass had strong showings from Gino Campiotti, who picked up 85 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Kay'Ron Adams, who rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown.

UConn can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They steamrolled past Sacred Heart 31-3 at home. The victory was just what UConn needed coming off of a 44-6 loss in their prior matchup.

Ta'Quan Roberson was the offensive standout of the contest as he threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Roberson has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last ten games he's played. UConn also got a significant boost from Camryn Edwards, who ran away from the competition to the tune of 90 yards.

While only UConn took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the match is expected to be close, with UConn going off as just a 2-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

UMass ended up a good deal behind UConn in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, losing 27-10. Will UMass have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UConn is a slight 2-point favorite against UMass, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Series History

UMass and UConn both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.