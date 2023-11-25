Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ UMass Minutemen

Current Records: UConn 2-9, UMass 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The UMass Minutemen and the UConn Huskies are set to square off in a FBS Independents battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium. UMass is the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough match for UMass and boy were they right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 49-25 walloping at the hands of Liberty on Saturday. UMass has struggled against Liberty recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

UMass' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Gino Campiotti, who picked up 85 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Kay'Ron Adams who rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, UConn had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Sacred Heart 31-3 at home. The victory was just what UConn needed coming off of a 44-6 loss in their prior game.

Among those leading the charge was Ta'Quan Roberson, who threw for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Roberson has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last ten games he's played. Camryn Edwards and his 90 yards on the ground were also a key factor in UConn's victory.

Their wins bumped UMass to 3-8 and Liberty to 11-0.

UMass lost to UConn at home by a decisive 27-10 margin when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Will UMass have more luck at home instead of on the road? Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

UMass is a slight 1-point favorite against UConn, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Huskies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series History

UMass and UConn both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Nov 04, 2022 - UConn 27 vs. UMass 10

Oct 09, 2021 - UMass 27 vs. UConn 13

Oct 26, 2019 - UConn 56 vs. UMass 35

Oct 27, 2018 - UMass 22 vs. UConn 17

Injury Report for UMass

Tim Baldwin Jr.: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Carlos Davis: questionable (Abdomen)

Jacquon Gibson: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for UConn