CBS Sports Network kicks off Week 11 with a full slate of college football that could shake up bowl races and conference standings alike. From midweek MACtion to a Mountain West showdown, the network's schedule features four games that could have major postseason implications.

The action begins Tuesday night as Akron hosts UMass. The Zips aim to keep their bowl hopes alive, while the Minutemen search for their first win under first-year coach Joe Harasymiak, who has seen his team play far more competitively at home than on the road.

You can bet college football games this week at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager. Click here:

Saturday starts at West Point, where Army faces Temple in a pivotal matchup. The Black Knights are riding a three-game win streak fueled by dual-threat quarterback Cale Hellums, while Temple looks to secure bowl eligibility for the first time in six seasons under coach K.C. Keeler.

Later Saturday, Duke travels to take on UConn. The ACC contender and the resilient Huskies will face off in a battle of steady offenses, with UConn unbeaten at home but winless in overtime this season. The triple-header slate closes as Utah State hosts Nevada. The Aggies' defense will test a struggling Wolf Pack offense, while Nevada looks for its first FBS win of the season.

CBS Sports Network will carry all four games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 11 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

UMass vs. Akron

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Health Field -- Akron, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Akron -10.5 | Will the Zips cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 11 projections here

Midweek MACtion returns Tuesday night as Akron (3-6) hosts newcomer UMass (0-8) and first-year coach Joe Harasymiak. The Minutemen are still searching for their first win of the 2025 season but have been far more competitive at home (-19.0 points per game margin) than on the road (-34.3). The Zips, meanwhile, are aiming to keep bowl hopes alive, needing to win out to reach the postseason for the first time in eight years. Akron leads the MAC in takeaways (14) this season, while UMass has protected the ball well, committing the second-fewest turnovers (8) in the league.

Temple vs. Army

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Blaik Field at Michie Stadium -- West Point, New York

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Army -6.5 | Will the Black Knights cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 11 projections here

Army (4-4) has won three of its last four games behind the dual-threat play of quarterback Cale Hellums as it looks to keep momentum rolling against Temple (5-4). The Owls are one win away from clinching bowl eligibility for the first time in six seasons under first-year coach K.C. Keeler. Quarterback Evan Simon threw his first interception of the season in a Week 10 loss to East Carolina but still owns the second-best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the FBS at 21-to-1.

Duke vs. UConn

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Duke -8.5 | Will the Blue Devils cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 11 projections here

ACC contender Duke (5-3) takes a pause from ACC play to visit UConn (6-3) in a battle of steady offenses. Quarterback Darian Mensah has been worth every bit of the price as a transfer for the Blue Devils, throwing for 321.5 yards per game with 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Huskies, meanwhile, bring their own poised passer in Joe Fagano -- the lone FBS quarterback with at least 100 throws and zero interceptions -- as both defenses look to force the rare mistake. UConn is unbeaten at home this season and all three losses were in overtime.

Nevada vs. Utah State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Utah State -10.5 | Will the Aggies cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 11 projections here

Can Nevada (1-7) breakthrough for its first win against an FBS opponent this season when it travels to Utah State (4-4)? The Wolf Pack have the fourth-lowest scoring offense in the nation this season, but face an Aggies' defense that gives up 31.8 points per game -- 118th most in the FBS. Utah State is 4-2 against Mountain West rival Nevada since 2011 with all four wins coming at Maverik Stadium.