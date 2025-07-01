Longtime North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham will step down from his post in 2026 and transition into a newly created senior advisory role, the school announced. Cunningham, who led the Tar Heels since 2011, signed a two-year contract extension through July 2029 that will keep him involved with UNC athletics beyond his tenure as athletic director.

Cunningham will remain in the AD role until summer 2026 before becoming senior advisor to the chancellor and athletic director -- a forward-looking position that will focus on strategic university-wide initiatives and athletics planning.

"As part of my last contract extension, I committed to working with University leadership on a succession plan that would positively position Carolina athletics and our 28 teams for the future," Cunningham said a statement. "I appreciate the opportunity to extend my contract and enhance my role in a way that will allow me to continue to support our outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff as we transition and navigate the changing athletics landscape. I am excited for the future."

To help prepare for the transition, UNC also announced the hiring of RFK Racing President Steve Newmark as executive associate athletic director. Newmark begins his role Aug. 15, reporting to Cunningham, and succeeds him as athletic director in 2026.

"Like many passionate Tar Heel fans, avidly following UNC athletics has represented a special and unique bond with my family and friends since childhood, and I recognize the role it serves for the University, alumni, community and broader fanbase," Newmark said. "I look forward to working with Bubba and the entire Tar Heel Nation to continue to elevate UNC's status as a premier brand in college sports."

A Chapel Hill native and graduate of William & Mary and the University of Virginia School of Law, Newmark led RFK Racing since December 2010 and previously worked in sports law, including with the NCAA and SEC. He also served on the advisory committee that helped hire new football coach Bill Belichick.

Newmark's hiring comes on the heels of a high-profile, at times "fractured," football coaching search that ended with the stunning hire of the NFL legend. Belichick agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal in December -- an aggressive move that signaled UNC's intent to elevate its football program to national relevance.

Sources told CBS Sports Belichick wasn't Cunningham's preferred choice. After firing 73-year-old Mack Brown, Cunningham initially targeted younger coaches like Tulane's Jon Sumrall and Iowa State's Matt Campbell. But as the process fractured -- driven in part by Board of Trustees chair John Preyer's push for Belichick -- several candidates dropped out or declined interviews.

Once Belichick's name leaked and momentum grew, UNC made a substantial financial commitment, including a $20 million NIL budget and a $15.3 million staff salary pool. While not the hire Cunningham originally envisioned, Belichick's arrival marks a bold pivot -- one that could redefine the trajectory of Tar Heel football.

According to CBS Sports' Richard Johnson, Cunningham was a name connected to the Michigan State athletic director search, which ultimately went to J Batt, formerly of Georgia Tech. It was in large-part due to his connection with Michigan State school president Kevin Guskiewicz.

Cunningham's legacy at UNC includes a run of sustained excellence across nearly every facet of the athletics department. Since his arrival in 2011, Tar Heel teams have captured 24 national championships across eight programs, while UNC athletes earned 22 individual NCAA titles. Teams have also claimed 44 ACC Tournament championships and made consistent postseason appearances -- including 11 football bowl games, three College World Series trips in baseball and three Final Four runs in men's basketball.