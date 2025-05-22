North Carolina chancellor Lee Roberts is eager to see the start of the Tar Heels' 2025 football season with Bill Belichick in charge. He expressed pleasure with the notoriety surrounding the program. Despite a 25% price increase, UNC sold out its season tickets and the hype is real surrounding Belichick's program transformation. Roberts received questions Thursday about the ongoing Belichick-Jordon Hudson saga and pointed to what the coach previously stated on their relationship.

"He put out a statement a couple weeks ago that I thought was cogent. I don't have anything to add to that," Roberts said, via WRAL's Brian Murphy.

Roberts said he is happy with where the program is during Belichick's infancy.

"We wanted when we hired Coach Belichick, to bring Carolina football to another level," Roberts said. "We increased the price of our season tickets and we sold them out. We're delighted about all the attention being paid to Carolina football."

Former ESPN voice Pablo Torre previously reported on his "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast that Hudson was becoming an increasing liability for Belichick and the Tar Heels due to her involvement and was nixed from UNC's football facility. The Tar Heels quickly denied Torre's report that Hudson was banned and her role was clarified in a statement to CBS Sports. Later, Belichick further explained his girlfriend's role on national TV.

"She does the business things that don't relate to North Carolina that come up in my life, so I can concentrate (on) football," Belichick told Michael Strahan recently on Good Morning America.

The previous public firestorm of sorts began after Hudson posted a screenshot from a Belichick email in April after a CBS News Sunday Morning interview went viral following footage showing Hudson stepping in to coach the former Patriots coach due to various questions concerning their relationship.

In March, Matt Hartman of The Assembly reported that, per a FOIA request, Belichick asked the UNC staff to copy Hudson on emails sent to his inbox. Belichick confirmed his request this month and explained the need for Hudson to oversee his inbox.

During an interview on "The Pivot" podcast with Ryan Clark, Belichick attributed Hudson overseeing his emails as a necessary filter given the incessant requests from all angles when he took the job.

UNC athletics director Bubba Cunningham did not speak on matters surrounding Belichick that were not football-related at the ACC's annual spring meetings this month. He told CBS Sports the Belichick "has been great to work with" in a football capacity.