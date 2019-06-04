UNC coach Mack Brown undergoes successful knee replacement performed by former player
Brown underwent the procedure this week
North Carolina announced Tuesday that head football Mack Brown underwent successful knee replacement surgery on Monday. The surgery "went well with no issues or complications," according to the doctor ... who just happened to be a former Tar Heel player during Brown's first tenure in Chapel Hill.
Dr. Michael Bolognesi played for North Carolina from 1989-93. A Durham, North Carolina-native, Bolognesi went on to attend Duke for medical school and work at Duke University Hospital, where Brown's surgery was performed.
"First off, how cool is it that one of our former players replaced my knee yesterday," Brown said. "We talk about building young men so they can be productive husbands, fathers and citizens. Carolina produces a lot of special people and I'm happy we were able to play a small part in Mike's development because we counted on him and he, along with the rest of the surgical and anesthetic team, did a tremendous job."
Brown was back at work on Tuesday, and in a statement noted that this surgery had initially been scheduled for February. But after being re-hired by North Carolina in December, this procedure was adjusted to accommodate the spring schedule. The next four-to-six weeks is longest stretch of "down time" a college football coach is going to have in 2019, so if it's a knee replacement or a big vacation, it's going to get done now.
