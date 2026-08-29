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UNC vs. TCU live updates: Tar Heels begin Year 2 of Bill Belichick era against Horned Frogs in Ireland

Live updates, highlights and analysis as North Carolina and TCU kick off the college football season in Dublin

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College football is going international to open the 2026 season, and North Carolina-TCU offers no shortage of intrigue from Dublin, Ireland. Week Zero's featured matchup in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic pits two programs with something to prove on center stage, each unveiling a new offensive coordinator and a transfer quarterback tasked with changing the conversation nationally.

For the Tar Heels, the spotlight remains intense entering a second, pivotal season for Bill Belichick. UNC needs immediate answers offensively, 3and Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. gets the first opportunity to provide them alongside veteran play-caller Bobby Petrino. Edwards brings Power Four experience, mobility and the edge of a quarterback eager to rewrite how his previous stops are remembered. 

TCU arrives with similar urgency. The Horned Frogs have flashed contender-level upside since their national championship appearance in 2022, but inconsistency has prevented a full return to that stage. With coordinator Gordon Sammis installing his system and another transfer quarterback in Harvard's Jaden Craig stepping into a pressure-filled role, this opener represents a chance to establish an identity before Big 12 play arrives.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as UNC battles TCU in a Week Zero showdown. 

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New offenses, transfer QBs debut in Ireland

Much of the intrigue for the UNC-TCU opener inside Aviva Stadium in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic centers on two rebuilt offenses and the transfer quarterbacks chosen to run them. Neither program is easing into its new identity. The international spotlight offers an immediate test of timing, communication and composure.

Jaden Craig takes over at TCU after transferring from Harvard, bringing an intriguing combination of experience and upside to Fort Worth. His debut also marks the first game with Gordon Sammis directing the Horned Frogs' offense. Expect TCU to lean on Craig's command of the system while gradually expanding the playbook as he settles in.

The Tar Heels with Billy Edwards Jr., a veteran who previously played at Maryland and Wisconsin before landing in Chapel Hill. Edwards brings mobility, toughness and enough starting experience to steady the Tar Heels in a unique opening environment. Bobby Petrino now controls UNC's offense and his aggressive play-calling should give Edwards opportunities to attack vertically and create outside structure.

Career numbers for each QB

CMP

ATT

YDS

TD

INT

Jaden Craig, TCU

435

714

6,074

52

12

Billy Edwards Jr., UNC

318

512

3,430

19

10

Edwards beat out Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill, freshman Travis Burgess and returner Au'Tori Newkirk for the job and Belichick hasn't yet committed to his backup.

"All of those guys have done a lot of good things in camp. Billy's probably a little more consistent and he has more experience. That probably showed up over a long haul," Belichick said last week after naming his starter.

 
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Is TCU a dark horse contender in the Big 12?

There's overwhelming confidence from our army of analysts in Texas Tech and BYU as serious CFP contenders this season from the Big 12, but what about the Horned Frogs? The league's order of finish predictions, most underrated teams, overrated selections and more are listed below.

Big 12 expert picks 2026: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions
Cody Nagel
Big 12 expert picks 2026: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions
 
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Report: TCU WR Jordan Dwyer will not play

Jordan Dwyer, the Horned Frogs' top returning wideout this season, will not play against the Tar Heels due to an ongoing foot injury, ESPN reports. Dwyer traveled with the team to Dublin, Ireland and was listed as a game-time decision on TCU's availability report before the reported downgrade. Dwyer is set to be the team's No. 1 option on the outside following the departure of Eric McAlister, who exhausted his eligibility. Sophomore Terry Shelton is expected to see an extended role on Saturday.

 
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Injury update: TCU WR Jordan Dwyer is a game-time decision

Jordan Dwyer, one of the Horned Frogs' top returning playmakers offensively, is recovering from a foot injury and is a game-time decision in Dublin, per reports. Dwyer recorded 54 catches for 730 yards and seven touchdowns last fall. TCU is debuting a new offense under first-year OC Gordon Sammis following Kendal Briles' departure to South Carolina. If Dwyer suits up, he'll be catching passes from starting quarterback Jaden Craig, a transfer from Harvard.

 
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What's expected from Bill Belichick, UNC in Year 2?

Where do our CBS Sports experts expect the Tar Heels and Bill Belichick to end the season within the ACC? Let's just say they're not too optimistic. You can have a look at our comprehensive 2026 ACC season preview and predictions below. 

ACC expert picks 2026: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions
Brandon Marcello
ACC expert picks 2026: Most overrated and underrated teams, projected order of finish, bold predictions
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