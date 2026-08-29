UNC vs. TCU live updates: Tar Heels begin Year 2 of Bill Belichick era against Horned Frogs in Ireland

College football is going international to open the 2026 season, and North Carolina-TCU offers no shortage of intrigue from Dublin, Ireland. Week Zero's featured matchup in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic pits two programs with something to prove on center stage, each unveiling a new offensive coordinator and a transfer quarterback tasked with changing the conversation nationally.

For the Tar Heels, the spotlight remains intense entering a second, pivotal season for Bill Belichick. UNC needs immediate answers offensively, 3and Wisconsin transfer Billy Edwards Jr. gets the first opportunity to provide them alongside veteran play-caller Bobby Petrino. Edwards brings Power Four experience, mobility and the edge of a quarterback eager to rewrite how his previous stops are remembered.

TCU arrives with similar urgency. The Horned Frogs have flashed contender-level upside since their national championship appearance in 2022, but inconsistency has prevented a full return to that stage. With coordinator Gordon Sammis installing his system and another transfer quarterback in Harvard's Jaden Craig stepping into a pressure-filled role, this opener represents a chance to establish an identity before Big 12 play arrives.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as UNC battles TCU in a Week Zero showdown.