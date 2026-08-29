UNC vs. TCU live updates: Tar Heels begin Year 2 of Bill Belichick era against Horned Frogs in Ireland

New offenses, transfer QBs debut in Ireland
Much of the intrigue for the UNC-TCU opener inside Aviva Stadium in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic centers on two rebuilt offenses and the transfer quarterbacks chosen to run them. Neither program is easing into its new identity. The international spotlight offers an immediate test of timing, communication and composure.
Jaden Craig takes over at TCU after transferring from Harvard, bringing an intriguing combination of experience and upside to Fort Worth. His debut also marks the first game with Gordon Sammis directing the Horned Frogs' offense. Expect TCU to lean on Craig's command of the system while gradually expanding the playbook as he settles in.
The Tar Heels with Billy Edwards Jr., a veteran who previously played at Maryland and Wisconsin before landing in Chapel Hill. Edwards brings mobility, toughness and enough starting experience to steady the Tar Heels in a unique opening environment. Bobby Petrino now controls UNC's offense and his aggressive play-calling should give Edwards opportunities to attack vertically and create outside structure.
Career numbers for each QB
CMP
ATT
YDS
TD
INT
Jaden Craig, TCU
435
714
6,074
52
12
Billy Edwards Jr., UNC
318
512
3,430
19
10
Edwards beat out Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill, freshman Travis Burgess and returner Au'Tori Newkirk for the job and Belichick hasn't yet committed to his backup.
"All of those guys have done a lot of good things in camp. Billy's probably a little more consistent and he has more experience. That probably showed up over a long haul," Belichick said last week after naming his starter.