Undrafted Missouri defender will 'pass rush for hot wings' for shot to make NFL roster
Jordan Harold is nothing if not persistent
Resilience pays off in a lot of different fields and Missouri's Jordan Harold is seeing just how far it will take him. The pass rusher who walked on with the Tigers is standing outside Bank of America Stadium, home of the Panthers, holding a sign that says he'll "pass rush for hot wings."
Harold logged 2.5 sacks in two years (21 games) with Missouri, and he didn't play football last season. Regardless, Harold thinks he has what it takes, as his sign also says he "slipped through the cracks." This tactic has worked for Harold before, as he first started playing for Missouri by staying in their training complex's parking lot to ask the defensive line coach for a chance to make the team.
Harold is making his voice go viral as well, pushing it on his own social media accounts.
By doing this outside of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Harold is showing interest in the Panthers. It's definitely a longshot, but who knows. Grit is something you don't see showing up in the box score. With that being said, NFL teams don't have a lot of roster space. Harold would be a risky chance for a team to take, but he thinks he's worth it.
