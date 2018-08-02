University of Houston football has shut down the Drake 'In My Feelings' challenge (hopefully)

If you've been on the internet at all over the past month, you've probably stumbled across someone doing the "In My Feelings" Challenge -- a good ol' viral sensation that features people dancing to Drake's hit song "In My Feelings."

And if you've been on the internet regularly over the past month, you've probably seen waaaaaay too many people doing this dumb thing that has gotten so very old so very quickly.

If so, you probably started to cringe when you saw the University of Houston football Twitter account post a video that starts off looking like just another one of these challenges. I wouldn't blame you if you immediately and instinctively closed out of your browser and threw your computer into the ocean thanks to this very tired trend, but those who stuck around got a pretty decent payoff.

That, my friends, is a pretty creative way to capitalize on a popular trend while appealing to both the people that love it and the people that can no longer stand it. Well done, Houston football.

Now my only regret is that we can't send a bloodthirsty linebacker into every "In My Feelings" challenge.