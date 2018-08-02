University of Houston football has shut down the Drake 'In My Feelings' challenge (hopefully)
Even if you're completely sick of this viral sensation, this is some good content
If you've been on the internet at all over the past month, you've probably stumbled across someone doing the "In My Feelings" Challenge -- a good ol' viral sensation that features people dancing to Drake's hit song "In My Feelings."
And if you've been on the internet regularly over the past month, you've probably seen waaaaaay too many people doing this dumb thing that has gotten so very old so very quickly.
If so, you probably started to cringe when you saw the University of Houston football Twitter account post a video that starts off looking like just another one of these challenges. I wouldn't blame you if you immediately and instinctively closed out of your browser and threw your computer into the ocean thanks to this very tired trend, but those who stuck around got a pretty decent payoff.
That, my friends, is a pretty creative way to capitalize on a popular trend while appealing to both the people that love it and the people that can no longer stand it. Well done, Houston football.
Now my only regret is that we can't send a bloodthirsty linebacker into every "In My Feelings" challenge.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bowden, Beamer to captain FSU-VT opener
Bowden and Beamer will share the field for the spotlight game on Labor Day night
-
Mizzou QB Lock apologizes for tweets
Lock reportedly sent the tweets while in eighth grade
-
LOOK: Gamecocks recreate 'The Avengers'
And it looks like the summer's best blockbuster
-
Bob Evans suspends Meyer ad campaign
The Ohio-based chain restaurant wasted no time ending its partnership with the Buckeyes co...
-
Odds released on Urban Meyer's future
This is not the kind of bet you want to see if you're a head coach
-
Art Briles to coach team in Italy
Briles was let go at Baylor prior to the 2016 season