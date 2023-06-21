While Bobby Petrino's addition to the Texas A&M staff created major buzz in the SEC, it also left UNLV head coach Barry Odom looking for his second offensive coordinator less than a month into his tenure with the Rebels. Odom recently recounted Petrino's abrupt exit from Las Vegas in an interview with The Athletic.

"I [told Petrino], 'Well, you've got a job [at UNLV],'" Odom said. "But it was something he couldn't turn down. I wasn't happy about it, but what can you do? So, I got a piece of paper and went to the next candidate and tried to get him hired and here as fast as possible. So we did. I did not want to lose coaches, especially really good ones, guys who are great mentors and teachers and leaders of men who are important in the community."

Odom eventually picked Brennan Marion as Petrino's replacement. Marion most recently served as Texas' pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

"We've got Brennan Marion, and he'll do a great job," Odom added. "I wish Bobby and all those guys [at Texas A&M] the best."

Petrino's coaching resume dates back to 1983 and includes head coaching stints at Louisville (2003-06, 2014-18), Arkansas (2008-11), Western Kentucky (2013) and Missouri State, where he spent the past three seasons. He is 137-71 overall as a college coach.

Petrino's on-field success has often been overshadowed by controversy. His NFL coaching tenure in Atlanta came to an abrupt end when he left midseason to accept a job at Arkansas. After four seasons with the Razorbacks, he was fired amid accusations of inappropriate relations with a football staffer in wake of a motorcycle crash. Petrino's role at Texas A&M is his first with an SEC program since his exit from Fayetteville.