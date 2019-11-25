UNLV fires Tony Sanchez after five seasons as head coach of the Rebels

UNLV has fired coach Tony Sanchez effective at the end of the season, the school announced Monday. Sanchez has posted a 19-40 record in five seasons at the helm of the Rebels, including a 3-8 mark this season.

"We appreciate everything that Tony has done for our university and football program," athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said. "He made us better. Because of his work and his vision, we have the best facilities in the Mountain West and rival some of the best in the country. What he has done for the football community in Las Vegas during his five years at UNLV and his six years at Bishop Gorman High School has been remarkable. Further, our football team has made great progress academically under Tony's leadership. We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

Sanchez never finished with a .500 or better record with the program. His best season came in 2017 when the Rebels finished 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mountain West. He won the Freemon Cannon -- the trophy given to the winner of the rivalry game with Nevada -- twice in four years, including a 34-29 win last year. The two rivals will square off on Saturday in Sanchez' last game with the program.

"I'm grateful for my time here and proud of the strides we made as a football program, on and off the field," Sanchez said. "I'm proud of our student-athletes and our staff and how we have positioned the program for future success. I look forward to finishing the season strong with these young men. I would also like to thank our community, our alumni and our donors for their generous support in making the Fertitta Football Complex a reality."

Sanchez came to the program in 2015 after a legendary career in charge of Bishop Gorman High School in Henderson, Nevada. He complied and 85-5 record in six seasons and won the 2014 national championship.