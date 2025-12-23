The Mountain West and the MAC collide in the 2025 Frisco Bowl as the UNLV Rebels (10-3) take on the Ohio Bobcats (8-4). UNLV finished second in the Mountain West after losing to Boise State in the conference title game. Ohio, which has the second-longest active bowl win streak (6), finished tied for second in the regular-season MAC standings, but didn't hold the tiebreaker to qualify for the conference title game. Ohio dismissed head coach Brian Smith on Dec. 17 for what the school deemed "serious professional misconduct" and the Bobcats will be led by interim John Hauser in this game. Ohio was 6-6 against the spread this season, while UNLV was 7-6 ATS.

Kickoff from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas is at 9 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 6.5-point favorites in the latest UNLV vs. Ohio odds, while the over/under is 64.5, the highest total listed this college football postseason. Before making any Ohio vs. UNLV picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Now, the model has set its sights on UNLV vs. Ohio. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ohio vs. UNLV:

UNLV vs. Ohio spread UNLV -6.5 UNLV vs. Ohio over/under 64.5 points UNLV vs. Ohio money line UNLV -262, Ohio +213 UNLV vs. Ohio picks See picks at SportsLine UNLV vs. Ohio streaming Fubo (Try for free)

After simulating this matchup 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (64.5 points). Both teams scored at an impressive rate this season, leading to this highest total of bowl season. Ohio, however, saw four of its six games away from home go Under the total.

Four of UNLV's last five games overall have failed to reach the total. SportsLine's model projects 58 combined points in this matchup as the Under hits nearly 70% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time.

