Who's Playing

Colorado State Rams @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Colorado State 3-3, UNLV 5-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

UNLV is 0-3 against Colorado State since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. One thing working in UNLV's favor is that they have now posted big point totals in their last four matches.

Last Saturday, UNLV didn't have too much trouble with Nevada on the road as they won 45-27. UNLV pushed the score to 38-14 by the end of the third, a deficit Nevada cut but never quite recovered from.

UNLV's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Donavyn Lester led the charge by rushing for 99 yards and three touchdowns on only ten carries. Lester was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 66 yards. Jayden Maiava was another key contributor, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns while completing 80% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Colorado State gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They slipped by Boise State 31-30. The victory was all the more spectacular given Colorado State was down 20 points with 6:12 left in the fourth quarter.

Colorado State can attribute much of their success to Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns. Dylan Goffney also helped out with an impressive 85 receiving yards.

Their wins bumped UNLV to 5-1 and Colorado State to 3-3.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Colorado State.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' contest: The Rebels have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 224 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Rams, though, as they've been averaging only 70.2 per game. How will Colorado State fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

UNLV is a solid 7-point favorite against Colorado State, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 61.5 points.

Series History

Colorado State has won all of the games they've played against UNLV in the last 8 years.

Nov 02, 2019 - Colorado State 37 vs. UNLV 17

Oct 22, 2016 - Colorado State 42 vs. UNLV 23

Nov 14, 2015 - Colorado State 49 vs. UNLV 35

Injury Report for UNLV

Jerrae Williams: out (Foot)

Injury Report for Colorado State