Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Wyoming 6-3, UNLV 7-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:45 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:45 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, UNLV is heading back home. The UNLV Rebels and the Wyoming Cowboys will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:45 p.m. ET on Friday at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

UNLV can now show off three landslide victories after their most recent contest on Saturday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 56-14 win over New Mexico. With UNLV ahead 35-7 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

UNLV got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jayden Maiava out in front who threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.2% of his passes. Ricky White was another key contributor, picking up 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Wyoming was able to grind out a solid victory over Colorado State on Friday, taking the game 24-15. The win was just what Wyoming needed coming off of a 32-7 loss in their prior contest.

Wyoming relied on the efforts of Harrison Waylee, who rushed for 128 yards, and Andrew Peasley, who threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

UNLV's win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for Wyoming, they pushed their record up to 6-3 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's match win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, UNLV is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

UNLV is a 4.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Series History

Wyoming has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UNLV.