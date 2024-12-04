The 2024 Mountain West Championship Game features a rematch of last season's explosive showdown as the No. 10 Boise State Broncos (11-1, 7-0) host the No. 20 UNLV Rebels (10-2, 6-1) on Friday as the Broncos look to lock in a likely bye in the College Football Playoff with a win. The Broncos enter Friday's marquee matchup on a 10-game winning streak, and they should be a confident bunch since they defeated the Rebels 44-20 in 2023 for their third straight conference title. It won't be easy though, as this year's UNLV squad ended the season on a four-game winning streak with a perfect 6-0 away record.

Kickoff at Albertsons Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Boise State vs. UNLV odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 58.5. Before entering any UNLV vs. Boise State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 30-19 on all top-rated picks over the past 10 weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen impressive returns.

The model has set its sights on Boise State vs. UNLV. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines for UNLV vs. Boise State:

UNLV vs. Boise State spread: Boise State -3.5

UNLV vs. Boise State over/under: 58.5 points

UNLV vs. Boise State money line: Boise State -186, UNLV +153

UNLV vs. Boise State picks: See picks here

UNLV vs. Boise State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why UNLV can cover

UNLV ended the season 7-5-0 ATS and was 4-2-0 ATS in road games. The Rebels also held a narrow 24-23 third-quarter against the Broncos in Las Vegas back in October before Boise State rallied for a 29-24 victory. Hajj-Malik Williams and company will be even more prepared for the rematch on the "Smurf Turf" on Friday since they rallied off four wins since then, three of which were by double-digit margins.

Williams was impressive in the last matchup against Boise State despite being sacked six times, tallying 179 passing yards and rushing for another 100 in the loss. He has thrown for at least one touchdown in each of his starts this season while adding 10 or more carries on the ground, so the Rebels will lean on him to upset the surging Broncos. See which team to pick here.

Why Boise State can cover

The spotlight will be on Heisman Trophy contender Ashton Jeanty, but Boise State's path to victory will be led by quarterback Maddux Madsen. The Rebels rushing defense was able to hold Jeanty to 3.9 yards per carry -- which was his lowest total of the season -- while Madsen exploited a leaky passing defense by throwing for 209 yards and added one touchdown in the air and one on the ground.

The Broncos only covered the spread twice in their last five regular-season games, although they were favored by 14 or more points in each of those contests. They have covered the spread in each instance this season when they were favored by fewer than 10 points, which includes being the 4-point favorite against UNLV when these teams last met. See which team to pick here.

How to make UNLV vs. Boise State picks

The model has simulated Boise State vs. UNLV 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins UNLV vs. Boise State, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boise State vs. UNLV spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up well over $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.