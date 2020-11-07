Who's Playing

Fresno State @ UNLV

Current Records: Fresno State 1-1; UNLV 0-2

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Allegiant Stadium. Fresno State should still be feeling good after a big win, while the Rebels will be looking to right the ship.

UNLV received a tough blow last week as they fell 37-19 to the Nevada Wolf Pack. No one had a standout game offensively for UNLV, but they got scores from WR Steve Jenkins and WR Tyleek Collins. Gilliam had some trouble finding his footing against the San Diego State Aztecs two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Fresno State took their matchup against the Colorado State Rams last Thursday by a conclusive 38-17 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Fresno State had established a 31-10 advantage. Their RB Ronnie Rivers was on fire, punching in two rushing touchdowns in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Rebels are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

UNLV suffered a grim 56-27 defeat to the Bulldogs when the two teams previously met in October of last year. Maybe UNLV will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 11-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fresno State have won three out of their last five games against UNLV.