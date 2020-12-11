The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the UNLV Rebels will face off Saturday in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors are 3-4 overall and 2-2 at home, while UNLV is 0-5 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Rainbow Warriors are 17-37-1 against the spread in their last 55 conference games. The Rebels are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six games following a double-digit loss at home.

Hawaii vs. UNLV spread: Hawaii -20

Hawaii vs. UNLV over-under: 57 points

Hawaii vs. UNLV money line: Hawaii -1100, UNLV +700

What you need to know about Hawaii



Hawaii dropped a 35-24 decision to San Jose State last week. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro passed for 238 yards and two touchdowns, and added 36 rushing yards and another score. Cordeiro has thrown for 1,695 yards and 11 touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

The Rainbow Warriors are lackluster on defense, as its rush defense gives up the 12th-most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 232.7 yards per game. However, the Rainbow Warriors have been dominant at home. In fact, Hawaii is 8-3 in its last 11 home games.

What you need to know about UNLV

The Rebels lost their fifth straight game of 2020, losing to Wyoming 45-14 last weekend. UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam passed for just 65 yards and threw an interception, but also rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. UNLV gained just 290 yards to Wyoming's 498, and the Rebels also turned the ball over twice.

UNLV is the sixth-worst team in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, giving up 250.4 on average. The Rebels give up 472.6 total yards and 38 points per game. Despite their recent losing skid, the Rebels will be confident they can keep Saturday's matchup close. That's because UNLV is 4-1-1 against the spread in its last six games against Hawaii.

