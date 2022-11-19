The UNLV Rebels need to win their final two games to achieve bowl eligibility as they travel to Honolulu to face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday night. UNLV is 4-6 and enters off a 37-30 home loss to Fresno State, while Hawaii is 2-9 and comes in off a 41-34 loss at home to Utah State. Last year the Rebels took care of business when the two teams met in Las Vegas, outscoring the Rainbow Warriors 17-3 in the second half en route to a 27-13 victory. UNLV is 6-3 against the spread, while Hawaii is 6-4 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Rebels are favored by 11 points in the latest UNLV vs. Hawaii odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 55.5.

Hawaii vs. Utah State spread: UNLV -11

Hawaii vs. Utah State over/under: 55.5 points

What you need to know about UNLV

The Rebels gave Fresno State all they could handle last week despite falling by a touchdown at home. Running back Aidan Robbins was the star for UNLV, rushing 26 times for 144 yards and a touchdown. Robbins' 66 yard touchdown run on fourth down tied the score at 27 before the Bulldogs took over in the final nine minutes. On the season, the Rebels' leading rusher has 850 yards and nine scores on 172 attempts.

The UNLV offense is led by dual threat QB Doug Brumfield, who threw for 172 yards and rushed for 60 more and a touchdown against the Bulldogs last week. Brumfield has completed nearly 66% of his passes this season for 1,610 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also added 202 yards and six scores on the ground. Against a Hawaii defense which ranks fifth worst in the nation against the run, Brumfield and Robbins are likely to pose major problems for the Rainbow Warriors.

What you need to know about Hawaii

Against Utah State, QB Brayden Schager had a career high 306 passing yards in a losing effort. He completed 23 of 46 passes and three two touchdowns and three interceptions. Wide receiver Jonah Panoke (5-70-1) and tight end Caleb Phillips (2-30-1) caught the touchdowns, while receiver Zion Bowens led the team with 97 yards on five catches. Bowens also leads the team in receiving on the season with a meager 386 yards on 27 catches with three scores.

The Rainbow Warriors' best offensive player this season has been running back Dedrick Parson, who rushed for 101 yards on 17 carries against the Aggies. On the season, he's rushed for 10 touchdowns as part of a 156 carry, 687 yard season on the ground to this point. Though the Rebels defense is allowing less than 380 yards per game this season, opponents are averaging nearly 29 points per game against them. This week's contest is an opportunity for Hawaii to match or exceed their season high of 34 points scored from last week.

