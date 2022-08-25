Teams that combined to win just three games a year ago look to get off to a fast start when the Idaho State Bengals take on the UNLV Rebels on Saturday afternoon. The Bengals enter the season with a new head coach in Charlie Ragle, who comes to the school after spending the past five years at California as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. Both teams will feature new starting quarterbacks. Junior Tyler Vander Waal, who appeared in three games last season before missing the rest of the year due to injury, gets the nod for Idaho State. UNLV welcomes Tennessee transfer and sophomore Harrison Bailey at quarterback to bring stability to the position, which has seen 14 different starting quarterbacks in the last 19 years.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. UNLV leads the all-time series 6-2. The teams last met in 2015, with UNLV cruising to an 80-8 victory. The Rebels are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Idaho State vs. UNLV odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any UNLV vs. Idaho State picks, make sure you check out the college football experts from SportsLine expert Emory Hunt.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. In addition, Hunt has gone an amazing 6-1 on his last seven picks involving UNLV, returning $490. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hunt has set his sights on UNLV vs. Idaho State and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for Idaho State vs. UNLV:

UNLV vs. Idaho State spread: UNLV -18.5

ISU: The total has gone over in 12 of the Bengals' last 16 games.

UNLV: The Rebels are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games.

UNLV vs. Idaho State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UNLV can cover

Bailey saw a lot of action his freshman year at Tennessee, playing in six games. In a 42-17 win at Vanderbilt on Dec. 12, 2020, Bailey completed 14 of 18 passes (77.8%) for 207 yards and two touchdowns. That came on the heels of a solid performance against sixth-ranked Florida the week before when he completed 14 of 21 passes (66.7%) for 111 yards and one score. For the season, he completed 48 of 68 passes (70.6%) for 578 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. He played in just one game in 2021, completing 3 of 7 passes for 16 yards in a 56-0 win over Tennessee Tech.

Also expected to make his mark is junior transfer running back Aidan Robbins. Robbins played sparingly the past two years at Louisville, carrying just seven times for 51 yards and one touchdown. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in just three years and has three years of eligibility remaining as he pursues a master's degree. In high school, he was rated the No. 53 running back and the No. 10 recruit in Kentucky.

Why Idaho State can cover

Despite that, the Rebels are not a lock to cover the Idaho State vs. UNLV spread. That's because the Bengals have an experienced signal caller in Vander Waal. After redshirting his freshman year at Wyoming, he started the first eight games of the 2018 season, as well as the last game of the season. He led the Cowboys to four wins as he threw for 1,310 yards and five touchdowns. After transferring to Idaho State, he finished 2020 by completing 116 of 215 passes (54 percent) for 1,838 yards and 12 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Before getting injured last season, he threw for 375 yards and two scores.

Redshirt sophomore Raiden Hunter is expected to get the start at running back. Last season, Hunter carried 66 times for 240 yards (3.6 average). In parts of three seasons with the Bengals, Hunter has rushed 117 times for 441 yards (3.8 average) and one touchdown. His most productive game came last November in a 32-29 loss at Cal-Poly when he carried 13 times for 65 yards (5.0 average), and caught two passes for six yards.

How to make Idaho State vs. UNLV picks

For Saturday's contest, Hunt is leaning Over on the total, and he's also isolated a critical X-factor he believes makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and which side of the spread he's backing, only at SportsLine.

So who wins UNLV vs. Idaho State? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the expert who has crushed his college football picks, and find out.