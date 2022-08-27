Idaho State is ready to turn the page on a disappointing last season as it welcome new coach Charlie Ragle into the fold. The Bengals kick off the season against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday. Idaho State was 1-10 in 2021, including a 1-7 mark in the Big Sky Conference. The Rebels, meanwhile, didn't fare much better, going 2-10 overall and 2-6 in the Mountain West Western Division.

The game from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Last season, UNLV averaged 312.3 yards per game on offense, while Idaho State averaged 310.9. The Rebels are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Idaho State vs. UNLV odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5.

UNLV vs. Idaho State spread: UNLV -23.5

UNLV vs. Idaho State over/under: 52.5

ISU: The total has gone over in 12 of the Bengals' last 16 games.

UNLV: The Rebels are 6-3 against the spread in their last nine games.

Why UNLV can cover

With last year's starting quarterback Justin Rogers leaving the program, Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey is expected to take the reins for the Rebels. After seeing a lot of action his freshmen year, Bailey played in just one game a year ago, taking the field against Tennessee Tech and completing 3 of 7 passes for 16 yards. His freshman season in 2020, he saw action in six games, completing 48 of 68 passes (70.6%) for 578 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Bailey completed 14 of 18 passes (77.8%) for 207 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-17 win at Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale.

Defensively, the Rebels will have a healthy super senior in inside linebacker Austin Ajiake, who missed the final four games of last season due to injury. Ajiake was among the team leaders in tackles despite missing significant action. He finished second on the team with 74 tackles, including 43 solo, with one pass breakup. His best game was an 18-tackle performance in a 28-24 loss to Utah State

Why Idaho State can cover

Sophomore wide receiver Shane Dailey Jr. will look to build on his strong season from a year ago as he tops the depth chart entering the opener. Dailey Jr. finished 2021 as the Bengals' third-leading receiver with 23 catches for 237 yards (21.5 average) in five games. His best game was a six-catch, 95-yard performance in a 32-29 loss at Cal-Poly in the season finale. He also had three catches in losses to North Dakota and at Nevada.

Dailey Jr. will pair up with fellow sophomore Benji Omayebu. Omayebu finished fifth with 12 receptions for 115 yards and two scores a year ago. He also rushed 20 times for 86 yards (4.3 average), including a long of 39 yards. His best game was a three-reception, 39-yard effort against Sacramento State, including a touchdown.

