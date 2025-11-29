Week 14 on CBS Sports Network closes out the regular season with a slate loaded with championship implications, postseason drama and long-running regional stakes. Several conferences enter the weekend with crowded races at the top, and every kickoff has the potential to reshape who plays for titles as November winds down.

The action begins Friday with a pair of midday showdowns. Kent State looks to finish a resurgent season on a high note, while Northern Illinois aims to preserve a home dominance in the series. Later, San Diego State travels to New Mexico in one of the weekend's most consequential games: a win sends San Diego State to the Mountain West Championship Game, while New Mexico needs both a victory and outside help to host the league finale for the first time in program history.

Saturday opens in the MAC, where Miami (OH) continues its push for a third straight trip to the conference title game but still needs both a win and favorable results elsewhere. Later in the afternoon, Kennesaw State has a chance to reach the Conference USA Championship Game in just its second FBS season, heading to Liberty for a matchup that carries revenge potential after last year's meeting flipped the league narrative.

The nightcap features a rivalry with Mountain West stakes attached, as UNLV seeks both a win and multiple results across the conference to earn another shot at the league crown. Nevada, meanwhile, enters on its best stretch of the season and looks to spoil those hopes in Reno.

CBS Sports Network will carry all five games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 14 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

UNLV vs. Nevada

Date: Saturday, Nov. 29 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: UNLV -7.5

Despite just two losses under first-year coach Dan Mullen, UNLV (9-2) needs a win and some help to make its third consecutive appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game. The Rebels must win at Nevada (3-8) -- which has won back-to-back games for the first time since 2023 -- as well as losses by both Boise State and New Mexico. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has powered the offense through a late-season surge, producing nine total touchdowns over the past three games to keep UNLV in the mix.