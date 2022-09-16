Who's Playing

North Texas @ UNLV

Current Records: North Texas 2-1; UNLV 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the North Texas Mean Green will be on the road. They will square off against the UNLV Rebels at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Mean Green made easy work of the Texas Southern Tigers last week and carried off a 59-27 victory. With North Texas ahead 45-17 at the half, the game was all but over already. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Austin Aune, who passed for four TDs and 218 yards on 19 attempts, and RB Ayo Adeyi, who rushed for one TD and 135 yards on ten carries. Aune had some trouble finding his footing against the SMU Mustangs two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, UNLV was hampered by 105 penalty yards against the California Golden Bears last week. The Rebels were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against California 20-14. QB Doug Brumfield had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 192 yards passing.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 29 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

North Texas' victory lifted them to 2-1 while UNLV's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if North Texas can add another positive mark to their record or if UNLV can shake off the loss and take the spring out of North Texas' step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: Mountain West Network

Mountain West Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.