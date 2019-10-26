UNLV vs. San Diego State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch UNLV vs. San Diego State football game
Who's Playing
UNLV (home) vs. San Diego State (away)
Current Records: UNLV 2-5; San Diego State 6-1
What to Know
UNLV is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.14 points per game. UNLV and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. San Diego State will be strutting in after a win while the Rebels will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Rebels have to be hurting after a devastating 56-27 loss at the hands of Fresno State last week. UNLV's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Randal Grimes, who snatched two receiving TDs, and TE Noah Bean, who caught two passes for 105 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Bean has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, San Diego State was successful in their previous meeting against San Jose State, and they didn't afford San Jose State any payback this time around. San Diego State walked away with a 27-17 victory. Winning may never get old, but they sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.
The Rebels are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-4 against the spread.
When the two teams last met in November of last year, the Rebels beat the Aztecs by a goal, winning 27-24. Will UNLV repeat their success, or does San Diego State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $17.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 12-point favorite against the Rebels.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
San Diego State have won three out of their last four games against UNLV.
- Nov 10, 2018 - UNLV 27 vs. San Diego State 24
- Oct 07, 2017 - San Diego State 41 vs. UNLV 10
- Oct 08, 2016 - San Diego State 26 vs. UNLV 7
- Nov 21, 2015 - San Diego State 52 vs. UNLV 14
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
USC rallies on road to survive Colorado
It's rarely easy with USC these days, but the Trojans rallied to beat a feisty Colorado underdog
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 9
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 9 of the 2019 college football season
-
USC vs. Colorado pick, live stream
Colorado looks for its first win over USC
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, best expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
What to watch on the Week 9 slate
Your complete guide to the biggest college football games to keep an eye on in Week 9
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, top picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game