UNLV vs. San Diego State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

UNLV (home) vs. San Diego State (away)

Current Records: UNLV 2-5; San Diego State 6-1

What to Know

UNLV is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.14 points per game. UNLV and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. San Diego State will be strutting in after a win while the Rebels will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Rebels have to be hurting after a devastating 56-27 loss at the hands of Fresno State last week. UNLV's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Randal Grimes, who snatched two receiving TDs, and TE Noah Bean, who caught two passes for 105 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Bean has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, San Diego State was successful in their previous meeting against San Jose State, and they didn't afford San Jose State any payback this time around. San Diego State walked away with a 27-17 victory. Winning may never get old, but they sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.

The Rebels are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-4 against the spread.

When the two teams last met in November of last year, the Rebels beat the Aztecs by a goal, winning 27-24. Will UNLV repeat their success, or does San Diego State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 12-point favorite against the Rebels.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

San Diego State have won three out of their last four games against UNLV.