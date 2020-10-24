The San Diego State Aztecs and the UNLV Rebels are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SDCCU Stadium. The Rebels were 6-5-1 against the spread last season, while San Diego State was 8-5 ATS in 2019. The Aztecs have won five of the last six in this series, but the teams have split their last two meetings, both of which came down to a field goal.

The Aztecs are favored by 13.5 points in the latest San Diego State vs. UNLV odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points is set at 49.



Here are several college football odds for UNLV vs. San Diego State:

San Diego State vs. UNLV spread: San Diego State -13.5

San Diego State vs. UNLV over-under: 49 points

San Diego State vs. UNLV money line: San Diego State -550, UNLV +425

What to know about the San Diego State

The Aztecs went 10-3 last year and capped things off with a win over the Central Michigan Chippewas in the New Mexico Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Head coach Rocky Long resigned after the season and San Diego State turned to a familiar name in Brady Hoke to fill his position.

Hoke was the head coach for the Aztecs in 2009-10 before heading to Michigan. He's since had stops as an assistant at Oregon, Tennessee and with the Carolina Panthers. The Aztecs are expected to turn to sophomore Carson Baker at quarterback. He appeared in one game last year, throwing for 172 yards and a touchdown against BYU.

What to know about UNLV

After a tough 4-8 campaign last season, UNLV turned to former Oregon assistant Marcus Arroyo as its head coach this offseason. The Rebels don't have a lot of clarity at quarterback heading into the season, but senior running back Charles Williams should be a big part of the offense. He ran for 1,257 yards and 11 scores last year, averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry.

He was especially strong late in the season, combining for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in wins over Nevada and San Jose State. SportsLine's model is projecting that he'll get about 20 touches in this matchup.



SportsLine's model has simulated San Diego State vs. UNLV 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total.

