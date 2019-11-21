UNLV vs. San Jose State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch UNLV vs. San Jose State football game
Who's Playing
UNLV (home) vs. San Jose State (away)
Current Records: UNLV 2-8; San Jose State 4-6
What to Know
The San Jose State Spartans have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. SJSU and the UNLV Rebels will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. SJSU doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 6.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Spartans were close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 42-40 to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. RB DeJon Packer put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 112 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Packer has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but UNLV was not quite Hawaii's equal in the second half when they met last week. UNLV came up short against Hawaii, falling 21-7. QB Kenyon Oblad had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 118 yards passing.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spartans are stumbling into the game with the fifth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 234.5 on average. The Rebels have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 19th worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 24 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Spartans are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rebels.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
San Jose State have won three out of their last four games against UNLV.
- Oct 27, 2018 - San Jose State 50 vs. UNLV 37
- Sep 30, 2017 - UNLV 41 vs. San Jose State 13
- Oct 29, 2016 - San Jose State 30 vs. UNLV 24
- Oct 10, 2015 - San Jose State 33 vs. UNLV 27
