The Week 6 college football schedule rolls on with an intriguing four-pack of games on Friday evening. In the nightcap, the San Jose State Spartans host the UNLV Rebels in a Mountain West Conference tilt. UNLV is 4-1 this season and on a three-game winning streak. San Jose State is 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Mountain West, with the program's only loss coming to Auburn by eight points.

Kickoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET in San Jose. Caesars Sportsbook lists San Jose State as a 7-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 52.5 in the latest San Jose State vs. UNLV odds. Before making any UNLV vs. San Jose State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for San Jose State vs. UNLV:

UNLV vs. San Jose State spread: San Jose State -7

UNLV vs. San Jose State over/under: 52.5 points

UNLV vs. San Jose State money line: SJSU -267, UNLV +215

UNLV: The Rebels are 4-1 against the spread in 2022

SJSU: The Spartans are 3-1 against the spread this season

Why UNLV can cover

UNLV is rolling on the offensive side of the ball this season. The Rebels are averaging more points (37.8 per game) than any team in the Mountain West and ranks No. 2 in the conference with 423.0 total yards per game. UNLV is prolific through the air, averaging 254.4 passing yards per game, and the Rebels are generating 8.0 yards per pass attempt. UNLV is also potent on the ground, generating 13 rushing touchdowns, second-most in Mountain West.

UNLV is averaging 168.6 rushing yards per game, No. 3 in the Mountain West, and the Rebels are No. 3 in the third down conversion rate at 36.8%. Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield leads the way, sitting atop the Mountain West leaderboard with 1,223 passing yards and eight touchdowns. He has only two interceptions this season, averaging 8.2 yards per pass attempt with a 70.5% completion rate. Brumfield is also a dual threat with 142 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2022.

Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State is enjoying success in the early going, with strong units on both sides of the ball. The Spartans are solidly above-average among Mountain West teams in scoring offense (26.0 points per game) and total offense (367.5 yards per game), with the No. 2 mark in passing offense (274.3 per game). San Jose State averages 8.1 yards per pass attempt, with the connection between quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and Elijah Cooks paying considerable dividends in 2022.

On defense, San Jose State is No. 2 in the conference in allowing only 15.8 points per game. The Spartans are yielding fewer than 310 total yards per game, with opposing teams averaging only 154.8 passing yards per contest. San Jose State is giving up only 6.5 yards per pass attempt and a completion rate of 56.8%, with more interceptions (6) than passing touchdowns allowed (4). The Spartans are also walling off the running game, allowing 3.9 yards per carry, and UNLV has allowed the second-most sacks (15) of any team in the Mountain West this season.

