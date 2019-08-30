UNLV vs. So. Utah: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch UNLV vs. Southern Utah football game
Who's Playing
UNLV (home) vs. So. Utah (away)
Last Season Records: UNLV 4-8-0; So. Utah 1-10-0;
What to Know
So. Utah and UNLV are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. Coming off of an uninspired 1-10 last-season record, So. Utah has set their aspirations higher this season. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for UNLV (4-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: So. Utah ranked 19th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 269.6 on average. But UNLV was 19th in the nation in rushing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 224.3 on average. So...the So. Utah squad has its work cut out for it.
Since the experts predict a loss, So. Utah will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Sam Boyd Stadium, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Rebels are a big 24 point favorite against the Thunderbirds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 70
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
