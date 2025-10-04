The 2025 college football season ramps up in Week 6 with seven (!!) live games on CBS Sports Network across three straight days of action.

The marathon kicks off Thursday night as Sam Houston visits New Mexico State in search of its first win of the season. A Friday doubleheader follows in Conference USA with Delaware hosting Western Kentucky, then shifts west for a Mountain West clash between Colorado State and San Diego State.

Saturday brings four more matchups. Ball State opens its MAC schedule against reigning conference champion Ohio, while UConn looks to extend its winning streak to three when Florida International comes to town. The evening is capped by a Mountain West doubleheader: UNLV travels to Wyoming before Nevada closes the weekend against Fresno State.

CBS Sports Network will carry all seven games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 6 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

UNLV vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: UNLV -4.5 | Will the Rebels cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections here

UNLV (4-0) brings its high-octane offense and perfect record on the road to Wyoming (2-2), where the Rebels haven't won in Laramie in five tries dating back to 2006. First-year coach Dan Mullen has kept games close this season, with three of UNLV's four wins decided by a single possession. The Cowboys, coming off a bye, are looking to rebound from consecutive losses to Big 12 opponents.

Nevada vs. Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Fresno State -14 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections here

Fresno State (4-1) has a chance to stay tied atop the early Mountain West standings when it hosts Nevada (1-3). The Wolf Pack went winless in conference play last season and have struggled to find consistency offensively behind quarterback Chubba Purdy. Meanwhile, Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner, son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, has thrown five touchdown passes over the past two games after a rough start with five interceptions and no scores in the first three contests.