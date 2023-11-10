A key Mountain West Conference battle is set for Friday night in Las Vegas when the UNLV Rebels host the Wyoming Cowboys in college football Week 11. The Rebels (7-2, 4-1) are one game behind Air Force, who are 8-1 overall and unbeaten in the Mountain West, and UNLV faces the Falcons next Saturday. First the Rebels have to get past the Cowboys (6-3, 3-2), who could play their way into the MWC title-game conversation with a victory. There are five teams within two games of AFA in the standings. UNLV routed New Mexico 56-14 last Saturday, while Wyoming beat Colorado State 24-15 on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 10:45 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. The latest Wyoming vs. UNLV odds on the SportsLine consensus list the Rebels as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

Here are several college football odds and trends for UNLV vs. Wyoming:

Wyoming vs. UNLV spread: Rebels -4.5

Wyoming vs. UNLV over/under: 50.5 points

Wyoming vs. UNLV money line: Cowboys +171, Rebels -208

WYO: Is 8-4 ATS in its past 12 as an underdog.

UNLV: Is 15-6 ATS since the start of last season.

Why UNLV can cover

The Rebels have lost to No. 2 Michigan and Fresno State. The Wolverines overwhelmed them, but UNLV looked to bed the better team against the Bulldogs. If not for four turnovers in the road matchup, they might have won, as they had 112 more yards than the Bulldogs. The UNLV offense leads the Mountain West in scoring at 36.7 points per game behind a running game that averages 199 yards per game (second in MWC) and has produced 28 rushing TDs (T-2 in FBS).

Jayden Maiava has 1,828 passing yards, but the run game is the bread-and-butter. Vincent Davis has a team-high 520 yards, and Donavyn Lester and Jai'Den Thomas have each scored eight times while combining for 773 rushing yards. The Cowboys also favor the run, but that isn't the best approach against the Rebels. The Wyoming passing offense averages less than 150 yards (125th in FBS), and the UNLV run defense is third in the MWC, allowing 125 per game.

Why Wyoming can cover

The Cowboys have won five of the past six meetings with UNLV, including two in a row by more than 30 points. They beat Fresno State 24-19 but then lost to Air Force and Boise State on the road. Quarterback Andrew Peasley and running back Harrison Waylee got them back on track with the victory against Colorado State last week. Peasley, who has 1,195 passing yards, threw for two scores last week to give him 15 touchdown passes against just four interceptions.

Waylee rushed for 128 yards against the Rams to give him 686 for the season, and Peasley also has 235 rushing yards. Wyoming rushes for 152.6 yards per game, seventh-best in the conference. has the fourth-best pass defense in the MWC, allowing 211 yards per game. The unit has 16 takeaways, with Wrook Brown contributing three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Linebacker Easton Gibbs has 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 50 points.

