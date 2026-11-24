Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his time at Ohio State, so he knows a thing or two about getting his guys ready to play the biggest game of the Buckeyes' season.

This year's Buckeyes, fresh off their fourth loss that all but ended College Football Playoff hopes, are reeling down the stretch with a backup quarterback, inconsistency on defense and an elite coach who's facing unexpected pressure after falling well short of preseason No. 1 expectations.

"Am I concerned? I am a little bit. You just feel this (thing) around Columbus, Ohio," Meyer said this week on The Triple Option. "Who's gonna get fired? Who's not gonna get fired? Who's gonna stay? Who's in the portal? I'm hopeful that you walk into Woody Hayes facility right now and there's nothing but six straight days of 'How do you beat this team?' Am I concerned a little bit? I am. Not with the head coach, not at all.

Over the weekend, Meyer started his unofficial Michigan-Ohio State preview conversation during an event at the Fawcett Center on campus, "Scarlet & Gray Saturdays: The Ohio State Football Story," which included Jim Tressel and Archie Griffin.

"The roster's better -- Ohio State -- but the best unit performing right now is the Wolverine defense. And that concerns me a little bit," Meyer said Sunday. "They really hammered UCLA. You got to think, the other side of the ball for the Wolverines is terrible — they're last in the country. And so, to still have decent numbers — only one team has over 21 points on them all year, and that was Oregon — that's a legit defense."

When the conversation shifted to Ryan Day's future, Meyer said "there's not a finer coach in the land", but said fans have a right to "point fingers" given their investment in the program.

Another storyline in the finale is junior Jeremiah Smith, who's likely donning an Ohio State uniform for one final time before declaring for the 2027 NFL Draft. The Heisman frontrunner, Smith, has 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns this season and, with one more reception, sets a career-best in every statistical category.

Meyer expects Ohio State, as a 10.5-point favorite as of Tuesday, to win a tight game.

"On offense, we got the best player in the country, maybe the best player to ever play college football -- that's how good Jeremiah is. But we also have a backup quarterback, and the offensive line is not playing great," Meyer said. "So, I think this is going to be a rock fight, a low-scoring game, and I think whoever punches the hardest is going to win the game.

"I expect it to be a 17-10, 17-14 game and I got the Buckeyes."

Day is 2-4 against Michigan as Ohio State's coach and snapped a four-game skid with last year's win. The Buckeyes haven't beaten the Wolverines in Columbus since 2018.