Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is the latest to weigh in on the feud between current Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Notre Dame coaching legend Lou Holtz. Meyer spoke out on behalf his former offensive coordinator during an interview Wednesday. He defended a fiery postgame speech following the Buckeyes' 17-14 victory over Notre Dame in which Day called out Holtz on national television.

"It's your choice to be the coach at Ohio State, or a player, and with that comes enormous scrutiny," Meyer said during an interview with Tim May. "That's fine. But also, he's a human being, and if somebody criticizes Ryan Day for fighting for his team and himself, dude, you're an idiot. I hate to be so [direct], but I get so angry sometimes when somebody is going to criticize Ryan Day for saying what is on is heart. Media members or some other buffoon -- and I'm not calling coach Holtz a buffoon because I love coach Holtz, but that's between those two."

"Let Ryan Day say what he wants to say and move on. If you don't like it, that's fine, but do you understand that Ryan Day just won a game where his life would be different if he lost that game? And somebody sticks a microphone in his face probably four minutes after it happened? He's allowed to say what he wants to say, and you respect that."

Day initially joined Meyer's Ohio State's staff as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in time for the 2017 season. The Buckeyes won Big Ten titles in each of Day's first two seasons on staff. He was promoted to head coach after Meyer stepped down from his post. Day has since led Ohio State to two Big Ten titles and three College Football Playoff appearances.

Notre Dame will try to bounce back this week on the road against No. 17 Duke. Ohio State has the week off and will next be in action Oct. 7 at home against Maryland.