Urban Meyer apologizes to Courtney Smith, addresses stance on relationship violence

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has once again apologized for not doing more in handling the domestic violence claims made against former Buckeyes receivers coach Zach Smith. This time, however, Meyer apologized directly to Smith's ex-wife, Courtney -- something he should have done during Wednesday's press conference to announce his three-game suspension.

"My words and demeanor on Wednesday did not show how seriously I take relationship violence. I sincerely apologize," Meyer said.

Below is Meyer's entire statement posted to his Twitter account:

My words and demeanor on Wednesday did not show how seriously I take relationship violence. I sincerely apologize. I was taught at a very young age that if I ever hit a woman, I would be kicked out of the house and never welcomed back. I have the same rule in my house and in the Football Program at Ohio State. Over the years, we have worked hard to educate and remind our coaches and players of the seriousness of relationship violence. I understand my lack of more action in this situation has raised concerns about this commitment. I once again apologize for this, and I extend my empathy to all women, men and families who are affected by relationship violence. This has been a real learning experience for me. I fully intend to use my voice more effectively to be part of the solution. Let me say what I should have said on Wednesday: I sincerely apologize to Courtney Smith and her children for what they have gone through.

Meyer was heavily criticized when he was asked during the Wednesday press conference what message he had for Courtney Smith. "I have a message for everyone involved," Meyer said. "I'm sorry we're in this situation."

According to Ohio State's findings, Meyer "failed to act appropriately regarding alleged abuse by Zach Smith of his former wife and related allegations that he misrepresented his knowledge of the alleged events at the Big Ten Media Days."

The investigation also found that Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith "failed to adhere to the precise requirements of their contracts when they concluded that they needed to await a law enforcement determination to file charges before they reported the otherwise disputed claims of spousal abuse against Zach Smith, they did so based upon a good faith belief that they did not have sufficient information to trigger a reporting obligation or initiate a disciplinary action in the absence of law enforcement action."

In addition to his three-game suspension, Meyer will forego six weeks of pay. Smith has been suspended for just over two weeks from Aug. 31 to Sept. 16.