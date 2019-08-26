Urban Meyer more confident in retirement the second time around: 'I think this one's different'

There is a dash of incredulousness associated with Urban Meyer's retirement from coaching in college football. This is his second retirement, after all. He previously walked away from coaching in 2010 while at Florida -- and took a leave of absence the year before in 2009 -- only to re-emerge at Ohio State two years later.

But this time, he means it -- or so he said in an interview with ESPN's Heather Dinich. Speaking about his much-speculated future, Meyer indicated that he was far more confident in his decision this time around than he was when he initially stepped away from the game nearly a decade ago.

He said he has had no regrets or second-guessing, even as the season opener quickly approaches. "Not when I see how good it is," he said. OK, so -- just to clarify -- is this really it? "I think it is," Meyer said. "I know people get tired of hearing that, but I think it is. "I knew when I stepped away [from Florida] pretty quickly that I had made a mistake, that I wasn't ready to step away, but I think this one's different."

Only time will tell if that's actually the case. Meyer's "health-related" reasons have become somewhat of a punchline, but the brain cyst that caused him massive headaches in the past is certainly no joke. Meyer told ESPN that the cyst he was battling was roughly the size of his fist.

"People say it's stress," Meyer said. "Well, it's not stress. It's the intensity, the bear-down, those things that happen during the course of a game or practice. It's something I'm going to have to watch the rest of my life."

For now, Meyer is staying busy as an assistant athletic director at Ohio State. He's already been loosely connected to the currently occupied USC job, though coach Clay Helton does enter the 2019 season on a hot seat. If that job were to open up, Meyer's name would be the first to surface within the rumor mill.

It's also possible Meyer could return to coaching in another form. Bob Stoops retired from Oklahoma three years ago and has since returned by way of the XFL. Meyer seems to be enjoying retirement for the time being, but the only way everyone will believe he's truly done for good this time is if he remains content with his decision.