Urban Meyer offers 'no comment' on report about his coaching future at Ohio State
Meyer plans to be back at Ohio State in 2019, but beyond that is less certain
Urban Meyer has been adamant that he will be the coach at Ohio State in 2019. Beyond that, however, Meyer's future seems less certain. Ever since Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the season for the Zach Smith controversy, there have been murmurs that Ohio State would consider making offensive coordinator Ryan Day a coach-in-waiting. At the very least, Day looks ready to take the next step in his career given the way he managed the team in Meyer's absence.
When will that be? A report from Scott Roussel at Football Scoop recently indicated that Day, whose name has circulated in the coaching carousel, is in line to receive a "significant" raise "with the (most likely) unwritten understanding that he is in line to become head coach once Urban steps down."
When that would be is unknown, but the report states Meyer is taking a long look at his future beyond 2019.
While Urban has stated repeatedly publicly that he plans to coach next year, sources tell FootballScoop that the Ohio State head coach continues to contemplate his future on an ongoing basis, and we hear he has told Gene Smith that he doesn't expect to continue to coach past the 2019 season. One source told us we should expect Urban to address this in the days following Saturday's Big Ten Championship.
Asked about the report ahead of the Big Ten Championship Game vs. Northwestern, Meyer kept his response simple, but no less vague. "No comment on that," Meyer said.
One thing to consider in all of this is Meyer's health. He has been upfront about his ongoing struggle with an arachnoid cyst in his brain. Meyer's health concerns were on full display in the Buckeyes' 52-51 win over Maryland when the coach was often seen bent over in what appeared to be extreme discomfort. That in and of itself is reason enough for Meyer to mull his future.
