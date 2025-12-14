Former Ohio State coach and multiple national champion Urban Meyer is sympathizing with the family of Sherrone Moore following his firing this week at Michigan, stemming from an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Meyer says the conversation is independent of football after Moore was arrested and charged with felony home invasion and stalking after the ordeal.

"Last night, I said a prayer for that family. I mean, you've got three little girls," Meyer said on this week's The Triple Option Podcast. "You've got a guy that was on top of the world a week ago. They're up 6-0 on the Buckeyes at home. And then, also, you wake up, and they're in this situation. Rivalries aside, this is all human element.

"Now, this is something that, from what you read, that's some serious stuff that went on. And just, all of a sudden, you start seeing the impact. Forget football. Who cares about football?''

Moore, a 39-year-old married father of three, was terminated for cause following a university investigation that signaled a clear violation of policy. Michigan likely will be off the hook for nearly all of Moore's $14 million buyout since he was fired for cause.

Meyer went 83–9 in nearly seven full seasons at Ohio State and was unbeaten against Michigan before stepping down in 2018. In 2021, he served as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars for only 13 games before he was fired during a tumultuous season, that included missing a plane ride home after a road game, locker room issues and a former player accusing Meyer of kicking him during warmups. Meyer denied the incident, but the team fired him later that same day.

Michigan finished 8-5 in Moore's debut season last fall before improving to 9-3 this year. The Wolverines had a chance to be in the final College Football Playoff discussion during rivalry weekend prior to a loss to the Buckeyes.

Moore served a two-game suspension to start this season for his involvement in the sign-stealing scandal centered around Connor Stalions during the Jim Harbaugh era.

As it stands, Michigan is preparing for a Citrus Bowl appearance against Texas under interim coach Biff Poggi. Moore's last call with media prior to his firing was a call with reporters surrounding the Wolverines' postseason matchup and how many players were considering skipping the contest.

Moore would not answer a question concerning NIL contract language involving certain Michigan players being incentivized to play in the game. He also said Michigan wouldn't know how many of its draft-eligible players would opt-out of the matchup in Orlando, but expected "a lot more playing than not playing."

"We just really want guys that want to play in the game," Moore said. "You don't want to have to promote people based on [if] they get rev share to play in the game. You want guys that just want to play football."

Just under 72 hours later, Moore was fired and soon after detained by the Saline (Mich.) Police Department and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township prior to charges being filed. In the aftermath of Moore's firing, Michigan is now looking inward and the university's board of regents authorized a law firm to expand its investigation into the athletic department.