The dust has finally settled from the NCAA's lengthy investigation into Michigan's sign-stealing operation with significant penalties levied against the Wolverines, coach Sherrone Moore and former coach Jim Harbaugh.

However, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says the multiple show-causes, a $20 million fine and a multi-game coaching suspension for Moore fall flat when considering what he faced as a first-year Buckeyes coach in 2012 after violations left in the wake of Jim Tressel and a previous staff.

"In December of 2011, I had to stand in front of a group of seniors and tell them they were not allowed to play in a bowl or championship game in their final year of college football, for something they had nothing to do with," Meyer said during a tease for Wednesday's upcoming episode of The Triple Option podcast. "One of the most difficult things I have ever done. That same group went 12-0 and were unable to play of the national championship of college football.

"The recent NCAA ruling to not punish players that weren't involved is correct. However, this ruling also proves that the NCAA as an enforcement arm no longer exists."

Meyer's comments come, in part, as a tease for the upcoming episode of his podcast with more context likely to follow upon its release.

The NCAA previously slapped Ohio State with a one-year bowl ban and other penalties for a scandal involving eight players taking a total of $14,000 in cash and tattoos in exchange for jerseys, rings and other team paraphernalia. Ohio State's previous offer to the NCAA wasn't enough — vacating all of 2010's wins, a refund of bowl revenue and two years probation.

Tressel resigned after 10 seasons with the Buckeyes and received a five-year show-cause. Meyer inherited an elite program in somewhat disarray, but managed to corral returning players and finish without a loss during his first season. From 2012 to 2018, Meyer went 7-0 against Michigan, becoming the first Ohio State coach since John Wilce in 1924 to finish his career perfect against the Buckeyes' hated rival.

Meyer has spoken at length about Michigan's sign-stealing saga and repeatedly said he was not in favor of the Wolverines vacating their 2023 national championship.

"Vacate what wins? Seven years ago, six years ago, four years ago. You know, that has no impact on, you know, that's the risk-reward," Meyer said earlier this year. "You can vacate all the wins you want. Now, obviously this discussion will come up. You know, you start vacating wins from a national championship season, that's a problem.

"But I think Tennessee had some wins vacated, if I remember, right, maybe Arizona State, the teams weren't very good. So who cares? The risk-reward is in full effect there. That means there's no risk and a great reward, I guess, if you do the things they're doing. So you hear the word vacated wins, everybody rolls their eyes in college sports."

Michigan's reaction to NCAA penalties

Harbaugh declined comment on the NCAA's decision after its investigation into sign-stealing at Michigan, which included a 10-year show-cause for the former Wolverines coach. The Los Angeles Chargers coach said after Saturday night's preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams he would not comment on the rulings.

"Like I said to you last year, not engaging," Harbaugh said, via ESPN. "Not engaging."

Harbaugh previously released a statement in August 2024 denying any involvement in the sign-stealing saga that the NCAA determined had occurred under his watch. Harbaugh's attorney, Tom Mars, mocked the NCAA's ruling against his client. In comments to CBS Sports' John Talty, Mars said, "I don't know how Jim feels about it, but I know how upset I would be if I got banned from appearing in traffic court."

Former Michigan staffer, Connor Stalions, the apparent ringleader behind the illegal scouting, has been outside of football the last two years since resigning from the Wolverines.

"Connor already won. We knew he was going to be railroaded the moment the NCAA first leaked this story in violation of its own rules," Stalions' legal representation wrote in a statement following the NCAA's penalties. "The NCAA decided it would target and punish him in 2023. So, rather than let them ruin his career in silence, he decided to expose the NCAA for the fraud it is in documentary Sign Stealer."

Michigan plans to appeal the NCAA findings and penalties.