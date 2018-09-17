Urban Meyer reiterates apology for Courtney Smith, says he didn't intentionally try to delete texts

Urban Meyer returned to work Monday morning following a three-game suspension he received in the wake of his handling of domestic violence allegations against former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith. Meyer held a press conference in which he delivered a statement repeating a lot of the basic tenets of his previous comments, including the one he released via his Twitter account Monday morning.

During his press conference, Meyer reiterated that his apology and suspension weren't related to domestic violence.

"My apology is not for turning my back on domestic violence," Meyer said. "My error, and I've been accused of this before, is giving people second or third chances."

Meyer also said that when police told him of the 2015 incident between Zach Smith and then-wife Courtney Smith, he was told that it wasn't a domestic violence incident, but that it was related to "a messy divorce with child custody issues."

When Meyer was asked, point blank, if he believes Courtney Smith was ever the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Zach Smith, he answered: "I can only rely on information I received from the experts."

As for Ohio State's investigation into Meyer and the way he handled the Smith situation, Meyer says he has never deleted a text message from his phone, nor has he ever changed the settings on his phone to delete text messages after a year.

"I have never deleted a text message and I have never changed a setting on my phone," explained Meyer. "I would never do that. I don't even know how to change a setting on my phone.

"Many people have access to my phone. It's not uncommon for me to recruit over 100 players in a day and send out graphics and videos. I have hundreds of videos of my grandson. My phone started to lock up throughout the spring and the IT person would take my phone to increase storage."

It was written in the Ohio State report in its investigation that director of football operations Brian Voltolini approached Meyer on the practice field following an Aug. 1 report to discuss "whether the media could get access to Coach Meyer's phone and specifically discussed how to adjust the settings on Meyer's phone so that text messages older than one year would be deleted." No text messages older than a year were found on Meyer's phone during the investigation, and while investigators couldn't determine whether or not that was due to Meyer's discussion with Voltolini, the report did state "it is nonetheless concerning that [Meyer's] first reaction to a negative media piece exposing his knowledge of the 2015-2016 law enforcement investigation was to worry about the media getting access to information and discussing how to delete messages older than a year."