Urban Meyer statement on return to work at Ohio State: 'I should have done better'

With Ohio State's third game, a 40-28 win against TCU in Arlington, Texas, now in the books, coach Urban Meyer has officially completed the punishments handed down by the school following its investigation regarding Meyer's knowledge and handling of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day led the Buckeyes to a 3-0 start with Meyer suspended for the first three games (he was able to coach the team in practice), and this week he returns to the regular game-week schedule before making his 2018 debut on the sidelines on Saturday against Tulane.

Meyer addressed his return, and the scandal that resulted in his three-game suspension, in a prepared statement on Monday morning.

"I should have done a better job, and I'll always regret that I didn't," Meyer said in regards to his handling of Smith. "My time away from the program in August gave me a chance to reflect and it gave me a chance to learn a great deal from these events. I want to be clear, I do not -- never have and never will -- condone domestic abuse."

Meyer specifically cited regrets for a "misstatement" at Big Ten Media Days about allegations against Smith and his "failure to adequately manage a troubled employee" while reaffirming his commitment to the program's "core value of treating women with respect."

Meyer also thanked Day for his work and apologized to Courtney Smith and her family, university leadership and the Ohio State fans.