Urban Meyer suspension: Four things to know about Ohio State interim coach Ryan Day

Urban Meyer will not be coaching Ohio State during the first three games of the 2018 season. Instead, it will be Ryan Day running the show on those Saturdays for the Buckeyes. Day was named the interim coach at Ohio State when Meyer was initially placed on administrative leave, and the Buckeyes' second-year offensive coordinator will continue in that role until Meyer returns from his suspension.

Day is not a household name yet, but he's now close to becoming one. Here are four things you should know about the Buckeyes' interim coach.

1. He will only be running practice through the Oregon State opener: Meyer is suspended for the first three games of the season, but that suspension isn't necessarily a complete removal from the program for the first three weeks. Meyer isn't allowed to have any contact with the team through the Oregon State game in Week 1. Afterward, he will be able to run practices during the two weeks leading up to the ensuing games against Rutgers and No. 16 TCU. Meyer just won't be able to coach the team on the sideline during those final two games. Still, Day will be the man in charge during gamedays, though he'll have plenty of advisors as Ohio State's coaching staff includes two former head coaches in Greg Schiano and Kevin Wilson.

2. Day played for a famous coach in college: Day's official title at Ohio State is offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Well, during his collegiate playing days at New Hampshire, Day's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach was none other than current UCLA coach Chip Kelly. Day started for three seasons under Kelly's tutelage and then followed his mentor into the coaching arena. After graduating, he became New Hampshire's tight ends coach while Kelly stayed on as offensive coordinator. Day then moved on to greener pastures over the next 13 seasons, and after working his way up the ranks, Day joined Kelly's NFL staffs, coaching the quarterbacks under Kelly with both the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

3. This isn't the first time Day has been on Meyer's staff: Day left the NFL to become Ohio State's offensive coordinator in 2017, and he certainly was familiar with what he was getting himself into when he took the job on Meyer's staff. After spending two seasons as a graduate assistant at Boston College (2003-04), Day took the same at Florida in 2005. That was Meyer's first season with the Gators. Day would only stay one season, however, and was not on the staff when Florida won its first national title under Meyer in 2006.

4. Day reportedly had a chance to be a head coach elsewhere before this season: Day was technically the co-offensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2017 and had the "co" removed from his title following the 2017 season. So, what led to the move? Well, Ohio State's offense performed well in 2017, but according to a note from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, there may have been another factor. Day reportedly passed on opportunities to become the offensive coordinator with the NFL's Tennessee Titans or the new head coach at Mississippi State following the departure of Dan Mullen, another former Meyer OC, to Florida.