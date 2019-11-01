Urban Meyer 'undoubtedly' USC's No. 1 choice for job 'if he's interested,' per report
The most surprised person by this news is likely Clay Helton, who is still employed by USC
On Friday afternoon, the news broke that USC would be filling its athletic director position with Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn. Bohn's biggest responsibility at USC will be fixing a football program that has not been the same since Pete Carroll left for the NFL.
Well, it didn't take long for reports to surface of who USC's top choice will be to run its football program, and it's the name everyone has said it would be all along. Stadium's Brett McMurphy reported Friday that Urban Meyer is "undoubtedly" USC's No. 1 choice.
"We think the guy that can do it is Urban," a source told McMurphy. "He did it at Utah, Florida and Ohio state, but the question is if he's really interested." The source also told McMurphy that USC would do "whatever it takes" to get Meyer.
Of course, the first thing USC would have to do to get Meyer is fire its current coach. That must make this latest report pretty awkward for Clay Helton as he prepares to play Oregon on Saturday at The Coliseum. After going 21-6 in his first full two seasons as USC's coach, Helton's Trojans teams have gone 10-10. They're currently 5-3 on the season and still in the running for a division title, but it certainly seems like USC is determined to pull the plug on him as soon as the opportunity presents itself.
As for Meyer, ever since he resigned from his job at Ohio State, there's been endless speculation about where he'd end up next. A lot of people don't think it's a coincidence that Meyer chose to work for Fox Sports, which is located in southern California. There's been speculation that he's had his eye on the job all along. So, if this ends up happening, I don't know how many people will be surprised.
If it doesn't happen, well, I hope Clay Helton isn't reading this.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
College football odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 10 college football game 10,000 times
-
New allegation against Jerry Sandusky
Sandusky was convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of sexual abuse
-
Florida vs. Georgia odds, expert picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of the Gators and Bulldogs.
-
USC set to hire Cincinnati's AD
USC has been without a permanent athletic director since Sept. 9
-
Okla. St. WR Wallace out for the year
Wallace leads the Big 12 with 903 receiving yards in 2019
-
Top Picks: Navy-UConn, NBA best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game