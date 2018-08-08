Urban Meyer's future, Jalen Hurts' status in the Alabama QB race
Will Urban Meyer coach for Ohio State in 2018?
In this episode: Barton Simmons and Chip Patterson reset the latest from Ohio State, where Urban Meyer is on leave amid an ongoing investigation into his and the school's handling of allegations of domestic violence involving recently dismissed assistant Zach Smith. They discuss whether they think Meyer will coach for the Buckeyes in 2018 and what the scandal does to his legacy (3:00). Plus, explaining Jalen Hurts' comments on transfer rumors (35:00) and teams drawing some of the most debate among rankings and prognosticators in the preseason (47:30).
-
