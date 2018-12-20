Urban Meyer's retirement plans include teaching a leadership course at Ohio State

When Urban Meyer announced that he was stepping down as Ohio State's head coach and taking a break from coaching, attention was immediately turned to what the three-time, national championship-winning head coach might do next.

For now, the answer appears to be remain in Columbus and stay involved with the Ohio State community. New coach Ryan Day has already stated his intention to welcome Meyer's help as it pertains to running the program, and Meyer will have a reason to be hanging around thanks to a new role at the university that includes teaching a class in the business school.

After coaching the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl against Washington on Jan. 1, Meyer's new role will include co-teaching a character and leadership course at Fisher College of Business at Ohio State. Meyer explained his next chapter in a one-on-one interview with 10TV's Dom Tiberi in Columbus, adding that he would also be working with athletic director Gene Smith in some capacity.

"I'm going to be around. We have the best student body, we have the best faculty, we have the best band in the land we have the best fans in the land, and now Coach Urban Meyer gets to be a part of all that," Meyer told 10TV.

Meyer went 82-9 in his seven seasons as Ohio State coach, including a 54-4 Big Ten record. He has three national championships on his resume -- one at Ohio State in 2014 and two at Florida in 2006 and 2008 -- to go along with two undefeated seasons (2004 at Utah, 2012 at Ohio State).