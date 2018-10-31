USC AD Lynn Swann gives coach Clay Helton his vote of confidence: 'I believe in him'

As one might expect at 4-4, things have quickly unraveled for USC. Following a Week 9 loss to Arizona State, coach Clay Helton shifted things around on his coaching staff. This included stripping offensive coordinator Tee Martin of his play-calling duties -- Helton will call the plays moving forward -- and firing offensive line coach Neil Callaway.

Midseason coaching changes in any capacity can be a mixed bag for results, but the immediate question is whether Helton and Martin are really on the same page. Martin's Twitter account has undergone some rather interesting changes while Helton called his conversation with his OC "great."

Regardless of whatever internal turmoil the Trojans are navigating through, however, athletic director Lynn Swann is putting on a good face publicly. On Tuesday evening, Swann gave Helton a vote of confidence.

"I believe in him," Swann said during a segment on Trojans Live. "I like the position that he takes. He is passionate about what he does. He is honest and real in what he wants to accomplish and how he wants to accomplish it. There is no false chatter."

Swann also said he supported the changes Helton made to the staff. "He told me the changes he wanted to make. I agreed with the changes he wanted to make, and we go from there," Swann said.

In Helton's defense, USC has been decimated by injuries. In the past, he's led 10-win efforts in his first two full seasons as the Trojans head coach, guiding his teams to the Rose Bowl and Cotton Bowl, respectively. However, Helton looks like he has a ceiling, and that ceiling may not be good enough to keep things insular, as USC is oft to do. He has a public vote of confidence from Swann, but if history tells us anything, that in and of itself doesn't mean much.

