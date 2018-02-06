USC agrees to contract extension with coach Clay Helton through 2023 season
Helton is 27-10 overall as the Trojans head coach, and is coming off a Pac-12 title
USC coach Clay Helton has led the program to consecutive double-digit win seasons and New Year's Six bowl games in his first two full seasons as the Trojans head coach, and his reward is long-term job security.
The school announced Tuesday afternoon that Helton's contract has been extended through the 2023 season.
"We have lofty goals at USC and Clay can get us to those goals," said athletic director Lynn Swann. "He has shown that he can lead our team with integrity and stability and that he has the ability to win conference and national championships. I am happy with the job Clay has done so far. He has made good progress and is moving our program forward. Winning national championships is a process and Clay has built a championship foundation through consistently successful recruiting, hiring outstanding assistant coaches and providing a vision for our program."
Helton is 21-6 over the last two seasons -- his first two as the full-time head coach of the Trojans. He led the program to the Pac-12 championship and a berth in the Cotton Bowl in 2017, one year after securing a berth in the Rose Bowl.
Helton is 27-10 overall, which includes two stints as the interim head coach (2013 and 2015), and 20-5 as the permanent head coach of the program.
Year
Overall Record
Pac-12 Record
Bowl
2013
1-0
0-0
Las Vegas (W)
2015
5-4
5-2
Holiday (L)
|2016
|10-3
|7-2
|Rose (W)
2017
11-3
8-1
Cotton (L)
Helton has been with the program since 2010, serving as the quarterbacks coach from 2010-12 and added the offensive coordinator role to his title in 2013.
-
-
-
-
