USC announces additions of ex-Texas WR Bru McCoy, ex-Florida DB Chris Steele

The transfer portal has engulfed many players this offseason, and two highly-touted freshman stars have made their way to USC. Bru McCoy, a five-star wide receiver from the Trojans' Class of 2019 has officially rejoined the USC Trojans, the school announced on Tuesday. He previously signed with the Trojans during the early signing period in December, but transferred to Texas in January. The school also announced the addition of former Florida defensive back Chris Steele, who announced a commitment to Oregon last month.

McCoy, a 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, went through spring practice with the Longhorns, but rumors of his potential transfer started swirling shortly after the spring game. He reentered the transfer portal last month and released a statement explaining himself via Twitter.

"I did not expect this turn of events, but am confident this is the best decision for me and my family," McCoy's statement read. "I've worked extremely hard to get to where I am today. I am grateful for the opportunities I have and do not take them for granted. I appreciate those who have supported me even before I've set foot on a college football field. I will do my best to earn back any trust and respect I've lost as a result of this process. I will work hard to be the best teammate and person I can be as I prepare for the chance to compete again in the future."

McCoy's decision to reevaluate his options led what amounted to a re-recruitment of the star wide receiver by the Longhorns. Texas coach Tom Herman and quarterback Sam Ehlinger reportedly led a contingent from Austin to McCoy's hometown of Los Angeles to try to sway McCoy out of the portal and back to Texas. Clearly, it didn't work.

McCoy was one of the most heralded players in the country coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. He was the top-ranked athlete in the class, the ninth-ranked player in the country and the highest-ranked player to sign with the Trojans during the 2019 recruiting cycle.

Steele joins the Trojans after going through spring practice with the Gators. The Gainesville Sun reported that his decision was due to the Florida staff not moving him away from roommate and fellow freshman Jalon Jones. The staff decided not to move him during the spring semester, although they did plan on moving him in the summer. Jones later was accused of sexual battery of two women in the residence that Steele and Jones shared. Neither of the alleged victims pressed charges.

Steele was a four-star prospect and the No. 42 overall player in the class of 2019. The 6-foot-1, 187-pounder hails from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California.

The NCAA has not ruled on the eligibility of either player.