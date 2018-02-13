USC announces contract extensions for coordinators Tee Martin, Clancy Pendergast

After two seasons of work together, two double-digit win seasons and back-to-back New Year's Six bowl games, USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin and defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast earned one more title on Monday -- stability.

USC announced that the duo who have been in their roles since the start of the 2016 season -- head coach Clay Helton's first full season at the helm -- received contract extensions to stay with the program. Terms and lengths of the deals were not disclosed.

"To have two of the best coordinators in the industry back for their third consecutive seasons is a critical piece for our team's growth and our opportunity for success next season," said Helton in a release. "Consistency and stability are so important in improving your program every year. Clancy and Tee are a huge reason why, in our first two seasons, we have won a Rose Bowl and Pac-12 Championship. Having both back will help us to our goal of having national championship-caliber seasons."

Martin was a hot commodity in the offseason, and was mentioned in coaching searches with the NFL's Oakland Raiders and the Tennessee Volunteers -- a program he led to a national championship at quarterback in 1998.

Under his watch, the Trojan offense finished second in the Pac-12 in yards per play in 2017 (6.55) and third in 2016 (6.4). Martin helped quarterback Sam Darnold burst onto the scene in 2016 midway through the season in place of Max Browne and lead the Trojans to a Rose Bowl win over Penn State.

Pendergast's defense gave up 395.6 yards per game in 2017, 367.2 in 2016 and helped the program earn trips to the Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl, respectively. His 2017 defense notched 46 sacks in 2017, which tied with Clemson for the most in the nation.

USC will open the 2018 season at home vs. UNLV on Sept. 1.